Derry City striker Conor Davis hoping to bag his first goal against former club UCD

DERRY CITY striker, Conor Davis has warned that his old club, UCD deserve to be respected when they arrive on Foyleside on Friday night.

The former Reading man, who signed an 18 month contract with the Candy Stripes last week, is in line to make his full debut against the Students.

The same fixture on the opening day of the season was Davis’ first experience of Premier Division football but he can’t wait to have the full backing of the Brandywell support this time around.

“My first game in the Premier Division in Ireland was for UCD against Derry here,” he recalled. “So it will a bit different being on the opposite side.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to.”

The Dubliner came off the bench to replace David Parkhouse for the final 20 minutes of Friday’s 2-2 draw with Dundalk and admitted the atmosphere gave him goosebumps.

“It was great to come on. The atmosphere was really good and the fans cheered me when I came on.

“It’s something which I haven’t really had before - the magnitude of fanbase that was here. It kind of put goosebumps on my neck so that was exciting.

“It felt great. I haven’t really had that feeling where you’re going out fighting, not just for yourself but for the fans and your teammates.”

Davis reckons it will feel strange lining up against his former teammates so soon after leaving the Belfield club.

And he’s expecting a tough test following Collie O’Neill’s side’s impressive win over relegation rivals Finn Harps last weekend.

“UCD got a great result beating Harps so they will come here in high spirits.

“I’ll definitely be giving them full respect because they’re a very good team with a very good manager and I’m sure the lads will too. It’ll be a tough game.

“It’s a club which doesn’t really have any fear.

“They always just go out there and whatever happens happens but they always play good football.

“Hopefully I can start the game.It’s funny how quickly it comes around. It will be just my second game involved and hopefully I can score a couple against them,” he smiled.