Derry City suffer 'huge blow' as Cameron Dummigan ruled out for three months
The 28 year-old versatile midfielder sustained a recurrence of the hamstring injury which prematurely ended his season last August, during the club’s pre-season training camp in Cork and recently underwent surgery.
City boss Lynch described the news as a 'huge blow' for the Brandywell club ahead of the League of Ireland opening night clash against champions Shelbourne in two weeks' time.
"'Cammy' just got an operation and we're probably looking at another 12 weeks to be honest," confirmed Lynch. "It's a huge blow for us but hopefully he does come back and looks like a new signing."
Dummigan, who signed a two-year contract extension last June, has been unfortunate with injuries and his game-time restricted. In fact the Lurgan man has only completed a full 90 minutes 13 times in City's last two league campaigns!
Meanwhile striker Danny Mullen has also been sidelined with an ankle injury but as yet it's unclear the extent of the damage.
"There's no update on Danny's injury just yet," added Lynch. "We have plenty of competition in that front line with Danny coming back and Pat [Hoban], Liam [Boyce] and Sean Patton has been a revelation in pre-season. That's what you need and that's what you want."
Michael Duffy scored an 83rd minute winner against Ballymena United as Derry City continued pre-season preparations at Brandywell on Friday night.
