Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

DERRY CITY boss Tiernan Lynch has confirmed Cameron Dummigan will likely be ruled out for the opening three months of the League of Ireland season.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28 year-old versatile midfielder sustained a recurrence of the hamstring injury which prematurely ended his season last August, during the club’s pre-season training camp in Cork and recently underwent surgery.

City boss Lynch described the news as a 'huge blow' for the Brandywell club ahead of the League of Ireland opening night clash against champions Shelbourne in two weeks' time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"'Cammy' just got an operation and we're probably looking at another 12 weeks to be honest," confirmed Lynch. "It's a huge blow for us but hopefully he does come back and looks like a new signing."

Derry City‘s Cameron Dummigan skips past FCB Magpies’ Juan Arguez last season. Photograph: George Sweeney

Dummigan, who signed a two-year contract extension last June, has been unfortunate with injuries and his game-time restricted. In fact the Lurgan man has only completed a full 90 minutes 13 times in City's last two league campaigns!

Meanwhile striker Danny Mullen has also been sidelined with an ankle injury but as yet it's unclear the extent of the damage.

"There's no update on Danny's injury just yet," added Lynch. "We have plenty of competition in that front line with Danny coming back and Pat [Hoban], Liam [Boyce] and Sean Patton has been a revelation in pre-season. That's what you need and that's what you want."

Michael Duffy scored an 83rd minute winner against Ballymena United as Derry City continued pre-season preparations at Brandywell on Friday night.