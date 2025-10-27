MICHAEL Duffy has been relishing his new-found freedom in Derry City's attack and hopes he can gun down Cork City to challenge for the league's top scorer accolade on the final day.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​For a third game on the spin Tiernan Lynch was forced into playing without a recognised centre forward but it mattered little as roaming full-back Brandon Fleming fortuitously found the top corner in the first half before another attacking masterclass from Duffy set up the winner for Sadou Diallo in the 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers.

The Galliagh man who received the Brandywell Pride Supporters Club 2025 Player of the Year at the Oakgrove Bar after Sunday's match, took his assists tally to an impressive 11 with that contribution after gliding past Pico Lopes before picking out Diallo inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He's also got 11 league goals for the season and is just two behind Mason Melia and Padraig Amond's tally at the top of the scoring charts with a game to go.

Michael Duffy celebrates a big win at Brandywell on Sunday.

Lynch demanded goals from Duffy when he first took charge and the winger has certanily delivered. He's a certain contender for PFAI Player of the Year and intent on finishing the season on a high at Turner's Cross.

"It was important for us to end the season at home with a big win and it was important as well for positions so we're delighted," said Duffy. "The fans got behind us the whole night, they were brilliant and I'm glad we could give them that tonight.

"We know our home record hasn't been good enough this year but we've finished off with two big wins and two big nights. The fans celebrated with us at the end, it was just a good way to end the season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duffy's relishing his 'free role' at the top end of the pitch.

Michael Duffy wants to finish the season on a high.

"The manager was demanding a lot from me and I'm just happy to play every game this year and be involved in a lot of goals and assists.

"I'm enjoying it and the manager has given me a free role up around there as long as I work hard. He wants me to get on the ball and make things happen and run in behind and just be involved in the goals. I've done that and hopefully I can finish it off next week with a few as well.

"We want to go down and finish the season with a big win next week,” added the former Celtic man.