Derry City target Cork City pair

Derry City are believed to be weighing up a move for Cork City pair, Conor McCormack and Karl Sheppard.

McCormack previously played for the Candy Stripes for a season and a half from 2015 before joining the Rebel Army in 2017 where he won the Premier League title and FAI Cup double in 2017.

With rumours that Candy Stripes midfielder Greg Sloggett is a target for treble chasers Dundalk, the former Cork captain could be an ideal replacement for the ex-UCD man.

Derry also look set to lose 35 goals from their side once both David Parkhouse and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe’s loan deals from Sheffield United and Colchester United respectively end, so any attempt to bring in experienced frontman, Sheppard, would be a big boost for the Brandywell squad.

The 28-year-old, who only a few years ago turned down a move to Stephen Kenny’s Lilywhites, last weekend confirmed on social media that he was leaving the Rebel Army.

On Saturday, Sheppard posted on Instagram: “181 appearances in all competitions, 51 goals, 1 League, 2 FAI Cups, 4 FAI Cup finals in a row, but my time @corkcityfc has come to an end.”

Only recently Derry boss Declan Devine confirmed he had already spoken to a number of targets for the 2020 season but any potential move for experienced League of Ireland campaigners - which McCormack and Sheppard are - will have been boosted by his side securing Europa League football for next year.

Meanwhile the club have organised a Season Ticket Holders event in Magee Lecture Theatre, on Monday, November 11, at 7pm.