Derry City target Ronan Doherty set for Cliftonville move

Midfielder Ronan Doherty is set to sign for Cliftonville tonight, after the Reds agree a fee with Institute.

The ex-Cockhill Celtic man has attracted the attention from the likes of Derry City, Glenavon, Coleraine and Ballymena United, but the chance to link up again with former Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin at Solitude, was a big factor.

Doherty, who joined 'Stute last summer from Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic, was a revelation for 'Stute last season and despite signing a new deal last January, the lure of Europea League football and the chance to work with McLaughlin again was too strong.

It's thought that after weeks of negotiations both 'Stute and the Reds have finally agreed a fee for the midfielder who's expected to sign for the Solitude men later this evening.