Derry City target Stephen Folan wanted by Larne

Derry City boss Declan Devine is trying to bolster his squad further with Dundalk centre-back Stephen Folan a target.

After signing Darren McCauley just last week, the Derry manager now has turned his attention to his defence.

However City will have competition for the ex-Galway United man's signature, as it's believed that both Liam Buckley's Sligo Rovers and Irish League Premiership's big spenders Larne are also targeting Folan, who incidentally netted the winner for The Tribesmen against Derry in 2017.

Meanwhile dates have been confirmed for City's two home SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games, which were rescheduled due to international call-ups.

Derry City v UCD - originally set for Friday May 31st, has been rescheduled for Friday July 12th.

Derry City v Waterford - originally set for Friday June 14th has been rearranged for Monday July 29th.

Both games, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, kick-off at 7.45pm.