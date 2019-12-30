Derry City Team of the Decade 2010-2020

AS we enter 2020 we’ve taken the opportunity to reflect on a typically eventful decade at Brandywell Stadium.

While the club went into administration in 2009 and were expelled from the Premier Division having breached the agreements in place with the FAI, Derry City were then readmitted to the First Division in 2010.

Under the guidance of Stephen Kenny the Candy Stripes secured the title and promotion at the first attempt.

The club has been managed by six different managers since the beginning of the decade, including Kenny, current boss, Declan Devine (2012-2013/ 2018-present), Roddy Collins (Nov 2013-May 2014), Peter Hutton (May 2014-Sept 2015), caretaker manager Paul Hegarty (Sept 2015-Oct 2015) who steered the club clear of relegation and Kenny Shiels (Nov 2015-Oct 2018).

And alongside the First Division title win in 2010, honours include two League Cup successes (2011 and 2018) and an FAI Cup triumph under Devine in 2012. During that time the Candy Stripes were also beaten in the Setanta Cup Final (2012), the FAI Cup Final (2014) and the 2019 EA Sports Cup Final.

The club has faced tragedy with the untimely passing of former captain, Ryan McBride and record goalscorer Mark Farren during a 13 months period which rocked the club to its core.

Derry City was also forced to play its ‘home’ games at Maginn Park, Buncrana for the duration of the 2017 season due to renovations at its traditional base, Brandywell Stadium.

The last ten years has also seen some quality footballers grace the Brandywell pitch.

Over the past few weeks we’ve asked ‘Journal’ readers to select Derry City’s Team of the Decade, voting for your favourite players to have represented the Candy Stripes in the last ten years.

We put forward candidates for goalkeepers, central defenders, full-backs, midfielders, wingers and strikers in an attempt to assemble the best team in a traditional 4-4-2 formation.

The players were to be judged on achievements and overall quality when representing Derry City.

Almost 2,000 voted on the various polls and today we reveal the results!