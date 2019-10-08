Derry City teenager Ronan Boyce called up to Ireland U19s for Denmark double header

DERRY CITY teenager, Ronan Boyce has been called up to the Republic of Ireland under-19 squad ahead of two international friendlies against Denmark at the Sligo Showgrounds.

The highly rated defender made his senior debut for the Candy Stripes in the 4-0 victory over Cork City at Brandywell last month as a second half substitute for Grant Gillespie and the former Swilly Rovers man has now been rewarded with international recognition as Ireland U19 Head Coach, Tom Mohan named him in his first squad of the season.

After last season’s fantastic campaign that concluded with a Semi-Final appearance in the UEFA Under-19 European Championships, Mohan’s side will use the Danish double-header in preparations for the upcoming Qualifying Round games against Switzerland, Austria and Gibraltar.

Mohan is hoping the crowds in the north-west come out and support the side as preparations to qualify for next year’s Finals in Northern Ireland move up another level.

“There’ll be an honest approach from the players. It’s an opportunity for the players to impress. We’re looking forward to a good crowd in Sligo for the games.”

The opening match takes place in The Showgrounds on Friday, October 11 at 7pm, followed by the second game on Monday, October 14 at 1pm.

Ramelton native, Boyce is one of just five League of Ireland based players named in Mohan's squad which also includes Borussia Monchengladbach attacker, Conor Noß who has been called into an Ireland squad for the first time having been part of recent first-team squads with the Bundesliga side in domestic and European games.

Republic of Ireland Under-19 Squad - Goalkeepers: Sean Bohan (Bohemians), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Bobby Jones (Wigan Athletic); Defenders: Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Ben Greenwood (AFC Bournemouth), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City); Midfielders: Jamie Bowden (Tottenham Hotspur), Barry Coffey (Celtic), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Donal Higgins (Galway United), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Harvey Neville (Manchester United), Armstrong Oko-Flex (Celtic), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa); Forwards: Tom Cannon (Everton), Ryan Cassidy (Watford), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Alex Gilbert (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Noß (Borussia Monchengladbach), George Nunn (Chelsea), Thomas Oluwa (Shamrock Rovers), Ross Tierney (Bohemians)