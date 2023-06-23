Derry City striker Jamie McGonigle celebrates scoring during first half stoppage time against Cork City. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

TEENAGER Tiernan McGinty came off the bench to score on his Derry City debut against Cork City and sealed a precious first victory in five for the Candy Stripes.

Jamie McGonigle had earlier ended a 13 match barren spell as his close range header in first half stoppage time put City in front but Cork had plenty of chances of their own.

The win closed the gap on league leaders Shamrock Rovers to just four points heading into that top of the table clash at Tallaght next Monday night.

It was far from convincing from Ruaidhri Higgins' troops who hadn't won at Brandywell since May 19th but his 50th win as Derry manager was a crucial one.

Cork were certainly the in-form team prior to the midseason break having won four of their last five while Derry welcomed the interval having taken just two points from a possible 12.

The two week hiatus didn't appear to alter the form book as Cork looked sharp and enjoyed the better chances in the opening half.

O'Donovan volleyed wide from a Matthew Healy corner kick early on before Ruairi Keating was presented with a decent chance when he got onto the end of Healy's cross into the box but the striker miscued his header from 10 yards.

Derry centre half Connolly breathed a sigh of relief when his header back to Brian Maher was intercepted by substitute Cian Murphy on 22 minutes. The frontman was only on the pitch a matter of seconds but he steered his strike wide of the mark with his first touch of the match as the City keeper put him under pressure on the edge of the penalty area.

The rebound fell to Kevin Custovic who fired narrowly wide of the target.It was a decent spell for the Leesiders but Derry responded and Brandon Kavanagh dinked an effort narrowly over the crossbar on 35 minutes.

Derry broke the deadlock in first half stoppage time when Kavanagh dispossessed John O'Donovan on the right and crossed into the six yard box where McGonigle rose to guide his header into the corner of the net - his first goal since the 2-1 win against Rovers in Dublin back on March 3rd!

Derry were fortunate to go in at the break for the advantage and they really should've been pegged back three minutes into the second half. Aaron Bolger was sent clean through on goal and with just the keeper to beat he poked the ball agonisingly wide of the post.

Derry made certain of the three points in the 90th minute when teenage substitute McGinty pounced from close range after great work by Ben Doherty to mark a dream debut for the Donegal youngster.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, McEleney, Connolly (Coll 77), McJannet; B. Kavanagh, Diallo, O'Reilly, Graydon (Doherty 64); McEneff (McGinty 84); McGonigle; Subs Not Used - Ryan, C. Kavanagh, Patton, Mullan, Barr, McCay.

Cork City: Corcoran; Walker, Coleman, Healy, Gilchrist, Owolabi (Murphy 21), Bolger (Coffey 74), Keating (Krezic 74), Honohan, O'Donovan, Custovic (Bargary 85); Subs Not Used - Bailey, Fitzpatrick, Murray, Kelliher.