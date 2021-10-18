Derry City to host Bohemians in Enda McGuill Cup Final

The Candy Stripes won the toss to stage the final and a big crowd is expected at the Brandywell on the night of the final.

Derry, who defeated Finn Harps U19 in the second round, seen off Shamrock Rovers U19 in the quarter-final, winning 4-2 on penalties, before Michael Harris' superb winner deep into stoppage time, saw off Treaty United U19 in the semi-final encounter on Sunday.

As for the Dubliners they like Derry received a bye into the second round where they defeated Dundalk, before seeing off Bray Wanderers in the quarter-final stage and yesterday they had a hard fought home victory over Cork City in their last four tie.