Derry City to host FAI Cup holders Dundalk in last 16 tie

Derry City will host champions, Dundalk at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Satdium in the pick of the extra.ie FAI Cup second round fixtures.

The draw for the last 16 took place at FAI headquarters in Abbotstown this afternoon and paired Declan Devine's troops with the Lilywhites.

The second round ties will be played on the weekend of August 25th.

Devine's troops, who edged past First Division outfit Wexford in the first round at Brandywell last Friday, could also meet Dundalk in the EA Sports Cup Final should they win their semi-final against Bohemians.

Dundalk kicked off their defence of the FAI Cup with a 1–0 win over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park on Saturday evening as ex-Derry City striker, Georgie Kelly scored the winner with 23 minutes to go.

Meanwhile, Ulster Senior League side, Glengad United were paired with Premier Division club, Waterford.

The Full draw is as follows: Glengad United v Waterford FC; Sligo Rovers v Limerick; UCD v St Patrick's Athletic; Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United; Derry City v Dundalk; Galway United v Cork City; Crumlin United v Lucan United; Bohemians v Longford Town/Athlone Town.