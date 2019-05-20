Derry City to welcome back Ally Gilchrist

It looks like a case of one in and one out for Derry City’s defence at St Patrick's Athletic tomorrow night.

Darren Cole looks set to miss out against the Saints tomorrow evening, but fellow centre-back Ally Gilchrist should return.

The ex-Shamrock Rovers defender missed Saturday’s scoreless game at Sligo Rovers with a hamstring problem, but he trained on Monday and has been passed fit to play.

Unfortunately Cole didn’t train this morning after picking up an injury at the Showgrounds on Saturday, while Eoghan Stokes, along with Patrick McClean and Michael McCrudden, are also missing.

“Ally had a fitness test on Monday and we’ll assess him,” explained Assistant Manager Kevin Deery, “Darren Cole sat out today’s session and they have been two big players for us from the start of the season.

“Patrick McClean is long term, so that’s three defenders out, but it’s an opportunity for other players.

“Eoghan (Stokes) has an ankle strain but it isn’t as bad as we first feared so he’ll probably just miss the St Pat’s game and then be available again.

“That’s Eoghan and Patrick out, while Michael McCrudden is making good progress and we really look forward to having him back on the pitch.”