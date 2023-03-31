It has been standing room only in the Brandywell treatment room over the past couple of months but the two week break in action for the international window has been of benefit to the City boss.

Michael Duffy (calf), Cameron McJannet, Cameron Dummigan, Adam O’Reilly and Mark Connolly (all hamstring injuries) joined long term absentees Ciaron Harkin and Colm Whelan (both ACL) on the sidelines in recent weeks.

One of those will return for the trip to take on Damien Duff’s Shels tonight and while he wouldn't identify the player in question, Higgins did confirm there had been positive signs during the break in action and thankfully no new injury concerns.

"There will definitely be one available on Friday and the other couple are extremely close,” confirmed Higgins.

"We're going into a three game week, playing Friday and then Friday, Monday the following week so we need to make sure the players are fully ready."

Indeed, it’s a tough schedule on the resumption of the league with Friday’s Tolka test followed by home fixtures against Drogheda and Bohemians.

Derry look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season and Higgins is ‘happy’ with how they’ve gone about their business considering the hand they’ve been dealt in terms of injuries.

Derry City midfielder Adam O'Reilly could be nearing a return.

"It’s good to have a game. We've put in some really good performance this season. Sligo was patchy but there were factors involved in that which were out of our control.

"We're happy where we're at. We have good depth in our squad and to be in the position we're in now considering the players we've had unavailable is great credit to our players and staff.”

Derry’s failure to convert chances and make the most of their majority share of possession against both Dundalk and Sligo in their previous two outings has raised some concerns. However, Higgins remains unperturbed given the amount of chances being created.