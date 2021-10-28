Derry City U19 boss Gerald Boyle delighted his side seen off Bohemians to win EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup

Michael Harris scored the decisive penalty which seen Gerald Boyle side claim the title following goals in extra-time from Bohemians’ Sean Grehan and Derry’s Evan McLaughlin.

For Boyle he was thrilled that his young side, who were reduced to ten men on 56 minutes when Caoimhin Porter got sent off for two cautionable offences, showed a tremendous never say die attitude to claim the cup, for just the second time in the club's history.

Boyle, praised his entire squad but gave special mentions to goalkeeper Ruadhán McKenna and striker Michael Harris, as both those players were the difference in the shoot-out.

McKenna saved Darragh Murtagh's penalty, Bohs' fifth in the shoot-out and Harris, who has a habit of scoring important winning goals for the Candy Stripes this season, made no mistake with Derry's decisive penalty.