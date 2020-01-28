Derry City versus Finn Harps live on RTE 2

Derry City's first home game of the 2020 season against Finn Harps, will be shown live on RTE 2, on Friday, February 21 (KO 7.45pm).

The North West derby encounter at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, is the second of three live games shown on RTE in the opening few weeks of the new season.

RTE's first live match takes place on Saturday, February 15th, as Bohemians versus Shamrock Rovers Dublin derby, which takes place a sold-out Dalymount Park, gets underway at 2pm.

While seven days after Derry's match, the RTE cameras will be at Tallaght Stadium, as the repeat of last November's FAI Cup Final, sees Stephen Bradley's Rovers host champions Dundalk, on February 28th (KO 7.45pm).

All three games will be shown live on RTE 2 and RTE Player.