Derry City waiting clearance for new signings

Derry City manager Declan Devine believes facing champions Dundalk tonight is the perfect game for his side’s first return to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium since May.

The Candy Stripes’ last competitive league game at the Lone Moor Road venue was an empathic 4-0 win over Finn Harps and they haven’t defeated the Lilywhites at the Brandywell since 2012.

Devine feels his players are coming up against the best team in the country and will be their toughest test.

“It’s a brilliant game and it’s a game that gives us an opportunity to test ourselves against the best,” he insisted.

“It’s gives us another opportunity to break records that we haven’t broken in a long time, but we are very respectful of them.

“They are easily the best team in this country and they have been for a long period of time, so it’s a fantastic test for us, but it’s a test we are looking forward to, especially in front of our own supporters to see if we have closed the gap, but ultimately, in my opinon, we have closed the gap on all the rest and now it’s a test to see if we can close the gap on the best.”

Derry go into the game off the back of two fantastic results at Cork City and Bohemians, with that victory at Turner’s Cross significant, but Devine doesn’t want to look back on previous results and only wants to focus on the game at hand.

“Look without delving too far back we got a great result again them, having been 2-0 down to show tremendous character, but that is very much in the history books,” he explained.

“We know that they are coming here with a real focus, since we took a point off them at Oriel Park, they have won nine games on the bounce, which is incredible form. They have the best players in all positions and have serial winners in all positions but ultimately it’s a 90 minute game and all we can control is ourselves and have our game plan right and hopefully if our game plan is right we can actually show our supporters more importantly that we are actually not a bad side ourselves.”

City may have trio Darren McCauley, Conor Davis and Mark McChrystal available for this evening, but Devine did confirm that they are waiting for clearance for the new signings.

“I’m delighted to get all three boys on board, but we are waiting on clearance to see if they are available for Dundalk,” he explained.

“Darren has worked really hard these last couple of weeks to improve his fitness levels. Conor is another fantastic signing for us and gives us another real attacking option and Mark McChrystal came into the first team set-up on Thursday.

“Mark joins us off the back of a wonderful career in the game, having captained Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers and played in England for a number of years, so he brings experience to a relatively young squad.

“He gives us competition for places but he also gives us that know how if we are ahead in games, then I have no doubt throwing Mark in won’t be a problem. He’s a guy that knows the set-up, he knows the game and knows the way we work and he’s a fantastic professional footballer and if our young lads can learn anything then there’s a brilliant example in Mark McChrystal in our changing room.

“We are still looking for new players, we still want to improve the squad, competition for places is important, but we are also looking to promote our young players.

“We showed against Cliftonville recently those young boys are working very hard to come into the first team group, so we are in a good place.”