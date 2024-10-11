Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​RUAIDHRÍ Higgins doesn't believe Derry City's cup semi-final disposal of Bohemians will have any bearing on tonight's league visit of the Dubliners [Kick-off 7.45 p.m]

​It's the first of a double-header of crunch Brandywell league games and there's so much at stake for both clubs going into tonight's clash.

Alan Reynolds will be looking over his shoulder at a resurgent Drogheda side just four points adrift in that relegation playoff spot and his wounded Bohs' team will no doubt be arriving on Foyleside intent on exacting revenge for their demoralising Cup exit.

Higgins is certainly expecting a reaction from the Gypsies who, he reckons, will come to Brandywell with 'no fear'.

Mark Connolly leads the celebrations down at Dalymount.

“This will be a completely different game, I'm sure," said Higgins. "Obviously, it was a good outcome for us and Bohs will be disappointed, so I'm sure they'll use their hurt from last week and put that into this game.

"I've seen an awful lot of Bohs in recent times, particularly at Dalymount, where they've been really, really good. Results at times just haven't gone their way, but they've had some big results as well.

“They've had good results against Rovers, Shels and stuff, so they'll come here with absolutely no fear, I'm sure of that. We'll give them the respect they deserve because they're a good team.

"You look at some of the talent that Bohs have at their disposal, we certainly won't be underestimating them anyway that's for sure.”

Higgins admits it's 'unusual' to be playing the same opposition in such a quick turnaround so how does he prepare for such a scenario?

“It's unusual, put it that way. It doesn't happen that often but again we're at home. It's a league, there's so many different factors but we can only prepare for how we feel is the best way to prepare for the game.

"It will possibly be a different type of game but we'll see, they've got real talent, they've smashing players right throughout the pitch - some of the most talented players in the league at their disposal.

"I know they're not in the league position that they'd like to be in but I think, in time, with the management and some of the players there they'll only get better and they'll start making their way towards the top end of the table over a period of time.

“Obviously you have plans for certain games. Sometimes it can work, sometimes it doesn't work but, listen, we we're obviously at home. We want to play on the front foot and we're enjoying our football here. Every game is completely different and I'm sure Friday will be different again.”

It would be easy to become side-tracked by the prospect of playing at the Aviva Stadium next month but with a first league title in 27 years within touching distance should Derry win their next two home games, Higgins won't let his team become complacent.

“I'll be really, really honest with you. We've had this conversation with the players that the Cup Final is the last thing on my mind. We'll deal with that when it comes around.

"Obviously, it's a phenomenal achievement given the route that we've had to take to get there. It's an amazing achievement to get there, but it's the last thing on my mind.

"I've had to tell my friends on WhatsApp groups to shut their mouth because I'm not interested in stuff like that.

“Listen, it's brilliant for supporters. It's brilliant for everyone to talk about and all that, but we can't get sidetracked. There’s too much at stake. We have to be the professionals and focus on a massive four days.

"We're at the business end now. We know what's at stake. We know what's at stake and as I said, I'm sure it'll be another sell-out here and we have to bring our A game and try and get a big three points on the board.”

There's plenty of pressure but Higgins isn't using that as an excuse to take your eye off the ball.

We've an experienced group. If you can't enjoy if you can't enjoy training, go and get another job.

"You're out in the fresh air, you're staying fit and healthy, you're playing football with your friends, because ultimately that's what they are.

"Some of them lads have been lifelong friends and will remain lifelong friends so if you can't enjoy getting up straight in 10 minutes to your work out in the fresh air playing a bit of football getting your lunch handed to you after training going to the gym the odd time and going for a coffee with each other then life's not too cruel.

“Don't get me wrong they work extremely hard and there's a lot of highs and lows they deal with but on a week to week basis we've a brilliant group of lads who get on really well and it's only us that would really see that but aye they enjoy each other's company.

"I suppose we travel more than anyone so we spend more time together than what others would so no listen it's you'd rather be in the position that we're in and enjoying it than not.”