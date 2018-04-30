Aaron McEneff's brace ensures Derry City return to winning ways at Limerick

Limerick 0, Derry City 3

AARON McENEFF took his season's tally to NINE goals as his late brace put the seal on an emphatic victory for Derry City over Limerick at Market's Field.

The midfielder produced a man of the match display and his eight minute double in the final stages of the game knocked the stuffing out of the stubborn Blues as City returned to winning ways.

Rory Patterson gave the visitors the advantage on the stroke of half-time with a low right-footed strike after he was put through on goal by Rory Hale. It was a blow to the home side who came so close to taking the lead in the opening 60 seconds but Shane Duggan blasted over the crossbar from 12 yards.

Both sides missed chances in the second half and Limerick substitute, Mark O'Sullivan missed the best of those when he blazed high over the bar from eight yards late on after a great lay-off from Morrissey.

Almost immediately McEneff punished Limerick with an emphatic finish to put Derry in command with six minutes to go.

And in stoppage time the in-form midfielder was impeded in the box and referee, Graham Kelly pointed to the spot. Up stepped McEneff confidently and he rolled his spot-kick into the corner of the net to complete a resounding win for Kenny Shiels' men which keeps them in fourth spot, two points behind third placed Waterford with a game in hand.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke, Killian Cantwell, Tony Whitehead, Eoin Wearen (Barry Maguire 81), Shane Duggan, Danny Morrissey, Conor Clifford, Killian Brouder, Will Fitzgerald, Alan Murphy (Mark O’Sullivan 71), Karl O’Sullivan.

Derry City: Gerard Doherty, Darren Cole (Conor McDermott 63), Eoin Toal, Gavin Peers, Jack Doyle, Ronan Curtis (Ronan Hale 73), Aaron McEneff, Nicky Low, Rory Hale (Ben Doherty 86), Jamie McDonagh, Rory Patterson.

Referee: Graham Kelly.