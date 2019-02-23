Bad night at Tallaght for Derry City

Derry City were second best at Shamrock Rovers, on Friday night.

Declan Devine's men just never got started at Tallaght Stadium, as the home side, who opened a new South Stand, could have won by a bigger margin.

Dylan Watts gave the Dubliners the lead in the first half, before ex-Derry midfielder Aaron McEneff sealed the points with a 'Panenka' style penalty, ten minutes from time.

The Brandywell men's disappointing night was summed up on 85 minutes when Jamie McDonagh, who replaced Josh Kerr at half-time, was red carded for hacking down Rovers substitute Trevor Clarke.