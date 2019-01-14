Barry McNamee returns to Derry City

After weeks of speculation midfielder Barry McNamee has signed a one year deal with Derry City.

The Ramelton man, who joins the Candy Stripes after a somewhat unhappy season with FAI Cup beaten finalists Cork City, will be a big fans' favourite at the Brandywell.

The 26-year-old will link up with his new team-mates tomorrow at training and becomes boss Declan Devine's tenth new addition joining the likes of Peter Cherrie, Ciaran Coll, Josh Kerr, Patrick McClean, Ally Gilchrist, Ciaron Harkin, Greg Sloggett, Jamie McDonagh and David Parkhouse.

A host of clubs including fellow League of Ireland Premier Division sides, Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers along with Bluefin Sport Championship big spenders Larne were all tracking the midfielder.