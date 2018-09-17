Bohemians FAI Cup tie is bigger than final - Aaron McEneff

Aaron McEneff believes Wednesday night’s FAI Cup quarter-final clash against Bohemians is bigger than the EA Sports Cup final.

The midfielder was delighted to get his first winner’s medal but knows that Kenny Shiels’ side have a great chance to reach November’s showpiece final at the Aviva Stadium.

While he concedes that Wednesday evening’s encounter against Bohemians, and a possible semi-final clash against Cork City, are very difficult ties, he was quick to point out that both ties will be staged at the Brandywell.

Only last month the Dubliners came to Lone Moor Road venue and easily defeated the Candy Stripes, a defeat that is still firmly fixed in the midfielder’s mind.

“To be honest, I think the Bohs game is even more massive when you think about it because - and I know this was a cup final and everyone wants a cup final - but the Bohs game is the FAI Cup and the draw is at home for the semi-final, so you look into those things and you are thinking, this is a big, big game,” he stated.

“Especially as they beat us a few weeks ago, we’ll be going out with a mindset that we don’t want to get beat by them again so, yeah, it’s a massive game. We’ll recover well and be ready.”

The boy Kelly is like the League of Ireland’s Mbappe - he’s on fire at the minute. Aaron McEneff

The 23-year-old feels Keith Long’s side are the in-form side in the country right now, an opinion backed up by the fact they hammered champions Cork City 4-2 at home on Friday night with young striker Daniel Kelly in sparklingly form.

“The boy Kelly is like the League of Ireland’s Mbappe - he’s on fire at the minute,” he joked.

“Wee Wardy (Keith Ward) is also on fire and running things but to be fair they are a team in form and teams do get like that in this league. Teams go on good runs and bad runs and they are on one of the good ones but hopefully we can burst the bubble on Wednesday night.”

Although talk of kick starting their season has been used many times in recent weeks, McEneff feels a winner’s medal can breed confidence amongst the squad.

“A winner’s medal is different,” he insisted.

“It breeds a winning mentality and hopefully that’s what it can do for a lot of the boys in the changing room.”

The ex-Spurs starlet was delighted to finally get his hands on a winner’s medal, something he admitted he was quietly confident of getting when City were awarded a home tie against First Division Cobh Ramblers.

“It was an amazing day and ever since we got into the final I always knew at the back of my mind that we would always have a good chance, but I didn’t want to look too far ahead,” he confirmed.

“We came out and thankfully all the boys put in a shift, we got the job done and it’s a brilliant feeling. Credit to Cobh they did put it up to us. They put in a massive shift, you could see why they beat teams, as they sit in and are well organised, just waiting for you to make a mistake.

“They had a few half chances near the end as well and obviously the penalty that Gerard (Doherty) saved, but the most important thing today was to go and win and we did that.”