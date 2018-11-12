Caulfield expects Barry McNamee to join a team 'closer to home'

CORK City manager, John Caulfield claims Barry McNamee wants to move nearer to home after confirming the ex-Derry City midfielder won't be returning to Turner's Cross next season.

The 26 year-old Ramelton man left Derry to join the then League of Ireland champions at the start of the 2018 Airtricity Premier League campaign.

Barry McNamee lifts the FAI Cup at the Aviva in 2012 under the management of Declan Devine.

And following a frustrating campaign, which saw the Rebels lose out to Dundalk in both the league title chase and the FAI Cup Final, McNamee has left the club.

Caulfield has suggested the Donegal lad will now join a team 'nearer his home'.

With Declan Devine set to be unveiled as the new Derry City boss at a club Press Conference at the Bishop's Gate Hotel this evening (Monday), the Creggan native could well be interested in bringing McNamee back to Brandywell where he starred under Devine during the 2012 FAI Cup winning campaign.

“Barry has had a very good season and was involved in nearly all our games," said Caulfield. "He indicated half way through the season that he’d move back up near his girlfriend. He did great for us but I expect him to join a team nearer his home.”