Celtic fan Low pays special tribute to Lisbon Lions

Midfielder Nicky Low is a proud Celtic supporter and he’s showing his true colours this season with a new squad number - 67.

In 1967 Celtic’s Lisbon Lions became the first British side to win the European Cup and Low was delighted that he could mark that occasion this season with his new squad number.

My Uncle Gavin will want the jersey, he always took me to the Celtic games before I moved full-time with Aberdeen, so I’m sure he’ll want the jersey as soon as he sees the number. Nicky Low

“Last year it was the 50th anniversary of the Lisbon Lions but I couldn’t get it and I took No. 6 instead. Obviously I couldn’t get 67 while playing in Scotland, so I just thought I would go for it this season,” he smiled.

“It was obviously a massive year for Celtic and I don’t think it will be achieved again, especially by a Scottish team, it was a big achievement. With the Lisbon Lions and the squad living so close to each other in Glasgow, it was a special achievement and it’s something every Celtic fan is very proud of.”

The former Aberdeen and Dundee player knows already where his jersey is going at the end of the season.

“I will be taking the jersey home with me this time,” he insisted. “Maybe my Uncle Gavin will want the jersey, he always took me to the Celtic games before I moved full-time with Aberdeen, so I’m sure he’ll want the jersey as soon as he sees the number.

“I haven’t told him yet, I’m just going to let him see it on twitter.”

The 26-years-old Scot is delighted to back at City and is already looking forward to the season getting underway.

“There were a few complications with my deal and I needed to extend it so that I could play in Europe and stuff, but Derry City worked behind the scenes very hard and I thank them for getting the deal done and I’m delighted to be back at Brandywell,” he added.

“Having seen the changes at the Brandywell last week, it looks lovely and I can’t wait to get started.

“There’s always a special buzz for the first game, players do all their running in pre-season to impress in the first game and everyone can’t wait for the Waterford fixtur.

“They did very well last season and their manager and Board have brought in a lot of good players.

“We know that they will have a big support on Friday night, as they have been newly promoted and they’ll be looking forward to the game, but it’s a match that we too are also looking forward to.

“It’s a long trip back home but if we win the game it will make the trip much shorter.”