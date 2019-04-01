Ciaron Harkin feels Derry City squad will cope with tough schedule

MIDFIELDER Ciaron Harkin believes Derry City have a huge week ahead of them but feels Friday's victory over Sligo Rovers was a perfect start.

The 22-year-old, despite not being at the club last season, says he understands how much the EA Sports Cup success meant to the players and fans and he wants this year’s squad to start the 2019 campaign positively on Tuesday night against Longford Town.

It’s expected boss Declan Devine will make a host of changes against the First Division side, but Harkin believes the squad is more than capable of coping, as the likes of Jamie McDonagh, Patrick McClean, Aidy Delap and Gerardo Bruna to name but a few, will be looking to get involved.

“We have a strong squad and we are going to hopefully beat Longford on Tuesday night,” he stated.

“We will have a strong side out because the players who have been on the bench, and the ones coming back from injury or suspension, are strong enough to beat anyone in the league and the EA Sports Cup.

“We then play Finn Harps as well, so it’s a very big week. It started against Sligo when it was a 'must' to get three points, so we've had a good start to the week and hopefully it ends good as well.”

The Creggan man admitted things hadn’t been going according to plan against Sligo Rovers on Friday until the second half but, in the end, the Candy Stripes ran out deserved winners.

“We battled well in the first half but just couldn’t get that final pass right to get our shots off. The main thing we were looking for was to get more shots away, but that never happened in the first half and that’s what we spoke about at half-time,” he added.

“We talked about trying to be more clinical and we came out with a high press and it worked for us. 'Parkie' (David Parkhouse) had a good finish for the first goal and from there, we got more shots off and had more chances which meant the high press helped us.

“Everyone, from to 1 to 11 and even the subs who came on, worked hard and that’s the main thing because that insured we got the three points.

“We came out with a press straight away in the second half and the fans got behind us which meant we just drove on and deservedly got the win.”

The ex-Coleraine man jokingly tried to claim that he meant to score against Sligo Rovers rather than trying to pick-out team-mate, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

“I looked up and aimed for Junior at back post, but I thought I saw him in the bottom corner and that’s why I put it in there,” he laughed.

“It’s another goal and I’ll take that for my tally. That’s what I aim to do, to score more goals and hopefully I can get a few more in the next couple of weeks.”