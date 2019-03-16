Clinical Dundalk see off Derry City

For the second season running Dundalk ended Derry City's winning run at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Declan Devine's side had secured two victories at the Lone Moor Road venue, prior to the champions coming to town.

Derry City pair Eoin Toal and Junior Ogedi Uzokwe tussle with Dundalk striker Pat Hoban.

While City chances to nick a point, Vinny Perth's side were more ruthless in front of goal with midfielder Sean Murray netting his third goal of the season, while Pat Hoban made no mistake from the penalty spot in the second half, to secure the points for the Lilywhites.

The Candy Stripes had their chances, particularly in the first half, as the visitors could not deal with Barry McNamee's stunning set piece deliveries all night.