Cobh Ramblers boss Stephen Henderson wants perfect storm for his players in EA Sports Cup Final

COBH RAMBLERS manager Stephen Henderson feels his side needs the perfect storm, at the Brandywell this Sunday (KO 4pm).

The Cobh gaffer who guided his team to an impressive semi-final win over the much fancied Dundalk, believes his underdogs need Derry to have an off day and for his players to be all ‘at it’.

All our players will need to know their jobs, they are all going to have to do their jobs really well, not OK, really well and if everybody puts in a shift together and expresses themselves in the right way, then we have a bit of a chance. Stephen Henderson

“Look it needs to be a perfect storm and a perfect storm for us is every single player has to play to his full potential, not just four or five players, all 11 players and if someone comes on for us, they too have to play to their full potential and then we need Derry to have an off day,” he stated.

“That’s exactly what happened for us against Dundalk, every player was at it and they played the best they can. The reward for it was an unbelievable win. Derry City are an exceptionally good football team, they are a very dynamic attacked minded team, so we are going to be very strong defensively and be well structured.

That shock semi-final win over Stephen Kenny’s side means Ramblers are in their first senior final ever, much to Henderson’s delight.

“To reach a national cup final, especially up at a packed Brandywell and for all the work that we have put in, we are all looking forward to it,” he concluded.