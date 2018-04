Midfielder Aaron McEneff is looking to continue his impressive goalscoring streak at Sligo Rovers, on Saturday (KO 7.45pm).

The 22-year-old has scored in City's last four games, which they have also won and another positive display at the Showgrounds is what he wants.

Derry City midfielder Aaron McEneff has netted in his last four games.

After training today, McEneff spoke to Derry Journal Sports Reporter Kevin McLaughlin.