Derry City secured a hard fought win at Limerick, on Friday night.

Young striker Ronan Hale fired home the all important winning goal in the first half.

Kenny Shiels' side, had chances, particularly in the first half to increase their lead, ran out deserved winners.

The Candy Stripes restricted the home side to long range efforts, as keeper Gerard Doherty had a comfortable enough night in goals.