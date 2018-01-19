Derry City bag new five figure sponsorship deal with Wurkhouse

DERRY CITY Football Club has announced a major off-field signing after agreeing a new five-figure sponsorship deal with rapidly expanding local creative agency, Wurkhouse.

The partnership, which will run until the end of the 2020 Airtricity League season, has been warmly welcomed by the Brandywell club as it prepares for the start of the new campaign.

Orlaith Meenan, DCFC Commercial & Marketing Manager, said they are delighted that Wurkhouse has come on board in a three-year sponsorship deal, adding: “Having another local business who wants to give back to the community so strongly, is exactly what this club is about. It fits in with our ethos of ‘Your club, your City, your legacy’.

“Not only have Wurkhouse backed us financially, but their eagerness to be a part of Derry City and how we integrate ourselves in the community is fantastic..”

Based at Catalyst Inc. on the former Fort George site at Bay Road, Wurkhouse currently employs 20 local people and is one of the biggest digital agencies in the north west.

Troy Armour, CEO at Wurkhouse added: “We’re very pleased to announce our new sponsorship deal with Derry City. It is important that we support local organisations that promote things that are central to our community and the development of our children.”

We’re very pleased to announce our new sponsorship deal with Derry City. It is important that we support local organisations that promote things that are central to our community and the development of our children. Troy Armour

Wurkhouse have not only pledged a five-figure sum to the club, but will also take an active role with the ‘City Cubs’ programme which is open to all children of primary school age and gives members the chance to get more involved in the life of Derry City.

“The club is a big part of the community in Derry,” added Troy. “Through the work they do with young people (City Cubs) and their female teams, they are a leading light for promoting inclusiveness and healthy living for all.

“The club shares our values in relation to promoting healthy competition, passion and supporting the City. The affiliation was a natural fit for Wurkhouse and we’re looking forward to playing an active part within the club.”