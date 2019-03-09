Derry City battle hard for a point at Dalymount

Derry City had goalkeeper Peter Cherrie to thank for a battling draw at Bohemians.

Cherrie made a host of big saves to deny Keith Ward, Ali Reghba and Daniel Grant.

Derry took the lead thanks to Eoghan Stokes' second half penalty, before Bohs centre-back James Finnerty levelled things in the closing stages.

Then in the closing stages Keith Long's side pumped in a host of high balls into the City box, which Cherrie and defenders Ally Gilchrist and Eoin Toal kept out, to ensure the visitors secured a share of the spoils.

Derry City striker Eoghan Stokes holds off Bohs duo Derek Pender and Robbie McCourt.

Derry City striker Eoghan Stokes holds off Bohs duo Derek Pender and Robbie McCourt.