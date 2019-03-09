Derry City battle hard for a point at Dalymount

Derry City had goalkeeper Peter Cherrie to thank for a battling draw at Bohemians.

Cherrie made a host of big saves to deny Keith Ward, Ali Reghba and Daniel Grant.

Derry took the lead thanks to Eoghan Stokes' second half penalty, before Bohs centre-back James Finnerty levelled things in the closing stages.

Then in the closing stages Keith Long's side pumped in a host of high balls into the City box, which Cherrie and defenders Ally Gilchrist and Eoin Toal kept out, to ensure the visitors secured a share of the spoils.