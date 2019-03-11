Derry City begin season on the road

Derry City Women start their Danske Bank Women's Premiership campaign at Crusaders Strikers on Wednesday, April 17.

The fourth season of the Women’s Premiership kicks-off next month with the increased competition and quality making sure this promises to be the most exciting season to date.

All seven teams will play each other three times with the 2019 reaching its finale on September 25th.

Kevin McLaughlin's side's first home encounter at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium sees them host Glentoran Women on Wednesday, April 24.

Derry finish their league campaign on Wednesday September 25, when the entertain last season's champions Linfield.

Fellow North West side Sion Swifts Ladies are also on the road on the opening night as they begin at New Midgley Park against the Blues, before taking on Crusaders Strikers at home seven days later.

The first derby of the year against City takes place at the Brandywell on Wednesday May 22.