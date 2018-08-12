Derry City boss happy with big FAI Cup win

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels was happy after his side's comfortable FAI Cup win in Blarney United.

Shiels praised his players for their attitude and professionalism, as they scored an impressive 12 goals.

"It was a very accomplished performance," stated Shiels."

We were aware of cup shocks the night before and made sure that we would go about things in a professional manner and I was really impressed with our display.

"Obviously our opponent are part-time, but still you have to beat them and beat what's in-front of you, but I have to say that we have good experience in our team and that helped today."

I was pleased with the contribution all the players made tonight.

"Our attitude was good and we spoke about it Dundalk going to Cobh Ramblers and how Cobh played so well against them, we used comparisons and we talked about what can happen.

"But I have to say that the attitude was bang-on from the first whistle. I felt the way we played was exemplary, the attitude and the commitment was super, apart from that 40 second period when we conceded two goals.

"That came about as we told Darren Cole to start pushing forward more to get his fitness up, as he hadn't played in three games and because of that he left a couple of holes, but it was a case of getting his fitness up, rather than being careful."