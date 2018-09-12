Derry City captain Gerard Doherty feels mentality will be key in EA Sports Cup Final

DERRY CITY’S Gerard Doherty is warning his team-mates to be mentally tuned in for Sunday’s EA Sports Cup Final, against Cobh Ramblers.

The Candy Stripes will be massive favourites going into this weekend’s showdown, but the skipper will be telling his team-mates all week to make sure they treat the encounter against the First Division men, as if they are playing one of the ‘big boys’ in the Premier Division.

In the last round Stephen Henderson’s side caused a major shock when they knocked out Premier Division leaders Dundalk and because of that game in particular the City goalkeeper is reminding his team-mates to be on their guard.

“It was no fluke, as Dundalk had a serious side out and that’s something we have to look at going into the game,” he stated.

“Mentality is going to be massive, maybe in the league games against Dundalk and Cork City, they look after themselves as you would be well up for them, but this one we have to make sure we are ready.

“It’s doesn’t matter who we are playing, if it had have been Dundalk or whoever, it’s Cobh and we need to make sure that we go into the game with the same mentality and we’ll be working at that this week.

Gerard Doherty pictured with his son Cian. DER1818GS045

“To be fair to their manager he knows how to set teams up, you only have to see that in the semi-final win over Dundalk.”

Following Sunday’s final, Kenny Shiels’ side face Bohemians in the FAI Cup quarter-final, so Doherty and his team-mates know they are entering a crucial part of what has been a topsy turvy campaign.

“We got our schedule the other day and you have a look at it and you see how many games we have. Within nine days we have a host of massive games coming up and you don’t want to be just playing out for the end of the season for nothing. We are in the EA Sports Cup Final and we are still in the biggest cup competition in the country in the FAI Cup and we need to push on in the league as well,” he added.

“The final is something everybody is looking forward to at the minute. It has been a long old season but we sort of switched off from everything else that has gone on at the minute and we have a cup final to look forward too.

My wee boy Cian doesn’t really travel that well so with the final being at the Brandywell, the whole family will be at the game and bring the boys out will be a special moment for me and it’s something I’m looking forward too. Geard Doherty

“It might be a wee kick-start to the end of the season. It might be different if you weren’t in the final and just playing out the rest of the season for nothing but we are in a final and in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup and that too is going to be a massive game against Bohs.

“It’s also a good couple of weeks coming up for the club and, yes, it hasn’t been the best of seasons. It has been very inconsistent so far, but at the end of the day this is still a chance to win a final and progress in the other big cup competition.”

The 37-year-old, who is celebrating his testimonial season with his home town club, admits walking out with his three boys - Lennan, Killian and Cian - is going to be special.

“For myself I’m looking forward to it, especially with it being in the Brandywell. It will hopefully be a packed house and I’ll have the wains with me walking out before the game and that’s a first for me.

“Bringing the whole family together isn’t something I haven’t really done throughout my career whenever I get to a final and bring the wains out before the final isn’t something I have done, but I think this year is probably going to be extra special for myself.

“My wee boy Cian doesn’t really travel that well so with the final being at the Brandywell, the whole family will be at the game and bringing the boys out will be a special moment for me and it’s something I’m looking forward too.

“The testimonial stuff goes out the window as we’ve just got to focus on the final but yeah it would be nice to come to my testimonial night at the end of the year with a couple of trophies there for the fans to look at and, to be honest, that would be extra special.”

It will be Ben Fisk, Aaron McEneff, Eoin Toal, Rory and Ronan Hale’s first senior cup final and Doherty hopes a packed Brandywell will ensure it’s a final he and everyone in the squad will always remember.

“Even a couple of players that have come into the team recently, the likes of Ben Fisk, has never actually played in a senior cup final, which is amazing for them to be playing in one. He can’t wait to play in the final as well,” he added.

“For me it’s just another game where you have to go and try to do your best and help the team as much as you can, not just your own job but trying to organise stuff.

“That’s something I enjoy doing and try to do every game anyway, so yes there might be a wee extra couple of things around the cup final.

“I think I have to go to Dublin and maybe do something else, which is a wee bit of a distraction coming into a big week, leading up to a cup final, but it’s something I just have to do and I’m not to bothered about it.”