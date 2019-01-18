Derry City close in on Darren McCauley despite offer from Scottish club

COLERAINE winger, Darren McCauley is hoping for a quick resolution to his proposed move to Derry City having agreed personal terms with the Brandywell club.

Derry City are understood to be closing in on a deal with Coleraine to bring the 27 year-old Gobnascale man back to the club and negotiations could well be completed inside the next 48 hours!

However, Scottish Championship club, Inverness, managed by ex-Derry City boss, John Robertson, are also interested in McCauley and, according to Coleraine chairman, Colin McKendry, the Highlands club has made a ‘tentative offer’.

McCauley, who netted seven league goals for the Bannsiders this season before being placed on the transfer list on January 4th, has reiterated his desire to sign for his hometown club but wants a deal done as soon as possible.

The former Celtic trainee wants to test himself in the League of Ireland and insists he would love to be a part of a ‘new era’ at Derry City under the stewardship of Candy Stripes boss, Declan Devine.

“I’m hoping it can get sorted soon because it’s been such a long drawn-out process. I obviously want my future sorted but, at the same time, the two clubs have to come to some sort of agreement,” he said.

“Whatever choice I make I’m sure I’ll be happy but at the same time it’s a great opportunity to play for Derry City. It’s an exciting time for the club but you also have to look after yourself as a player.

“Declan brings that passion and the backroom staff are all from the city. It’s a new era for the club and obviously for me personally, it’s an opportunity to test myself in the League of Ireland and prove myself.

“It’s an exciting opportunity but in football you just never know what will happen.”

While McCauley refused to get drawn on news of an approach from Inverness, given he’s in the final year of his nutrition degree at Ulster University, a move to Derry remains his preferred option.

“I’m trying not to get my hopes up,” he said. “I’m hoping it’s sooner rather than later. I want it to be resolved this weekend. I have my last exam tomorrow and that’s obviously a stressful thing as well.

“That, combined with the football, it can be a different time so, for my sake and the sake of all the clubs involved, I hope it’s resolved as soon as possible.

“I’m happy to accept the deal on the table as long as the teams can resolve it. If it doesn’t work out I’ll have to look at other options.”

Having sat out training with Coleraine for the past two weeks, McCauley is anxious to get back on the pitch.

“I have to stay focussed on my fitness because you can get distracted very easily by everything that’s going on. I have to make sure I’m ready physically and mentally.”