DERRY CITY: Darren Cole out of Sligo clash

Derry City defender Darren Cole will miss tomorrow’s Premier Division trip to Sligo Rovers after failing to recover from a groin problem.

The big Scottish centre-back picked up the injury in City’s EA Sports Cup win at Finn Harps on Monday evening.

Cole, who played alongside Armin Aganovic in what proved to be the Swedish defender’s last game for the club, had an off night at the Showgrounds earlier in the season when, defensively, Kenny Shiels’ side were picked apart and somewhat flattered by the eventual 2-1 defeat.

“There are more injuries on grass than our synthetic pitch now and that’s a fact,” stated City boss Kenny Shiels.

“We’ll be without Darren Cole. He slipped on the uneven pitch at Finn Park and injured his groin, so we are going to miss him.

“Someone tramped on Jack’s (Doyle) toe and he has to get his toe-nail removed. It means he’s doubtful too so we’ll have at least one, possibly two of the back-four that played at Finn Harps out injured. It’s good we don’t have a game on Monday this week and we’ll see if we can get through this one.

“Nathan (Boyle) trained on his own today (Thursday), so he’ll be ready in around 10 days time and Niall Logue is back training. In fact Niall, Scott Whiteside and Gavin Peers are all back and one of those three will go in and take Coley’s position.”

The Candy Stripes go into the game at the Showgrounds in confident mood, having won five out of their last six games. However Shiels knows the ‘Bit O’Red’ will be a tough nut to crack.

“Sligo are very good at home and they have tightened things up, so it’s going to be a tough game,” he added.

“We have to make sure that we win certain areas of the pitch, make sure that we match them and then win those battles.”