DERRY CITY'S Jack Doyle is loving life at the Brandywell.

The 21-year-old has slotted in nicely since his loan move from Blackburn Rovers and is looking forward to what will be a big few days for City when they host both Waterford tomorrow night and Bohemians on Monday evening.

Derry City defender Jack Doyle.

Doyle believes Kenny Shiels' squad have prepared well and are ready for the challenges ahead.