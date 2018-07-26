Derry City director calls on fans to play their part in run-in

Derry City Director Joe Doherty has sent out a rallying call to the club’s supporters urging them to get behind the team as they head into the crucial final third of the season.

A life-long supporter himself, Joe agreed to a place on the Board of Directors to represent the club’s fan base and he feels that City need those supporters now more than ever.

“As we come to the business end of the season we still have plenty to play for in the league and are still involved in both cup competitions.” explained Doherty.

“We have had some great cup runs over the years so the chance to pick up silverware will be at the forefront of the club’s ambitions.

“Our recent signings have settled in well and look promising as they come to terms with the style and nature of the league. They have helped add experience which will be vital for the remainder of the season.”

Doherty, who along with Declan Callaghan were appointed to the Brandywell club’s board a few months ago, is hoping the Candy Stripes supporters come out in their numbers for tomorrow evening’s crunch game against St Patrick’s Athletic.

“Tomorrow night sees St Pats visit the Brandywell. This will be the first of four home league games in a row,” he added.

“If we look back only a few months ago - the Brandywell was at capacity, there was a buzz in the city, a scramble for tickets. We could not have dreamt for a better return home. The energy from the packed Brandywell fed onto the pitch and the players responded with some superb performances.

“With this in mind. I would urge the fans to turn up in large numbers for the remainder of the season, starting on Friday night, to help Kenny and the players in their push for silverware and European football for next season.

“Every experience is a learning curve and as a club we will try to learn from the past few months and move forward.”

The 34-year-old also congratulated the club’s underage teams who performed so well at the recent O’Neills Foyle Cup. “On behalf of everyone at Derry City, it is great to express our heartfelt congratulations to our teams who performed so spectacularly at this year’s Foyle Cup,” he added.

“The club is heavily invested in our future generations and to see our under-17 and under-19s win their competitions was simply superb. Coupled with the fantastic progress of the under-15s and of course our Ladies’ team, the future of Derry City is in great hands.

“Paddy McCourt is set to take up his new role as the Head of Youth Coaching in the coming weeks so things are only going to get better.

“The club is planning to bring those Foyle Cup and Ladies’ teams to Brandywell very shortly to present them to our supporters.

“We earnestly hope you will continue to back us, starting with tomorrow night’s massive game at home to St Pats.”