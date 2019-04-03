Derry City ease past Longford Town

Derry City booked their place in the EA Sports Cup quarter-final, with a 3-0 win over Longford Town.

First half goals from Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, his first for the club, and Eoghan Stokes, before Gerardo Bruna, also scored his first goal for the Brandywell men, after the break.

Declan Devine's side had other chances with Ogedi-Uzokwe heading over from close range and substitute Conor Gormley fired inches wide, late on.

The result meant back-up goalkeeper Nathan Gartside kept his second clean-sheet in a row.