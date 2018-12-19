Derry City entertain UCD in league opener

For the first time since 2013 Derry City will start the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season at home.

The Candy Stripes host last season's First Division champions UCD, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, on Friday, February 15, 2019; with recent signing Greg Sloggett facing his old club, after only last week leaving the Students for the Brandywell.

Declan Devine's side first away encounter sees them come up against title contenders Shamrock Rovers, at Tallaght Stadium, seven days later, with former Derry midfielder Aaron McEneff coming up against his old team-mates.

The first North West derby of the season takes place at Ballybofey on Friday, April 5, then on the final day of the campaign Finn Harps make the trip to the Brandywell, on Friday, October 25.