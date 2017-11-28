DERRY CITY: Gavin Peers ‘hungry’ for success at Brandywell

FORMER SLIGO Rovers skipper, Gavin Peers, insists he’s coming to Derry City with a ‘hunger’ to win silverware as he prepares for his 13th season in the League of Ireland.

The 32-years-old centre half spent last season with St. Patrick’s Athletic and is expected to complete his move to the ‘Candy Stripes’ this afternoon, pending a medical.

Hopefully I can go to Derry and fit right in; create a little bit of grit in the defence as well as helping those around me. Gavin Peers

Peers arrives on Foyleside boasting a wealth of experience having won the League of Ireland Premier Division title in 2012 and three FAI Cups during 11 seasons with the ‘Bit O’Red.’

In fact, the former Mansfield Town defender has won every major honour in League of Ireland football having also claimed the EA Sports Cup in 2010 and the Setanta Sports Cup in 2014.

The Dubliner’s arrival will provide a much needed boost to City fans who have watched key players from last season’s squad depart for rival clubs.

Dean Jarvis became the latest of last year’s squad to bid farewell to Brandywell when he signed a two-year deal with Dundalk last weekend.

And having also lost Aaron Barry to Cork City, League of Ireland stalwart, Peers’ imminent signing will add much needed steel to the City rearguard.

Peers believes he will fit in perfectly to Kenny Shiels’ style of play having been impressed by Derry last season. And he’s excited at the prospect of playing European football at the newly refurbished Brandywell Stadium.

“It’s a great club and I’ve always really enjoyed playing in Derry,” said Peers last night. “I’m looking forward to playing European football in a newlook stadium, so what more could you want? It’s just about going up there to Derry and enjoying it.

“For me, it’s all about going to the Brandywell and offering my experience.

“Derry were very good in the first game of last season up against us,” he recalled. “I think it ended 2-2 and they were very good on the night. We were very lucky that day. Their movement was very good and they play some good football.

“Hopefully, I can add to that because that’s the way we used to play when I was at Sligo Rovers - we were an attractive team to watch.

“Hopefully I can go to Derry and fit right in; create a little bit of grit in the defence as well as helping those around me.”

Boasting a UEFA ‘A’ Licence badge, Peers has worked with St. Kevin’s Boys and Maynooth College in a coaching capacity over recent years. And while he’s hoping to pursue a coaching role in the game when his playing days eventually come to an end, he’s adamant he’s still got plenty to offer on the pitch.

“I’m still hungry to win things so, hopefully, I can help the young lads around me at Derry City,” he added.

Peers is expected to become one of SEVEN new signings Shiels has promised to unveil this afternoon with deals involving ex-Galway United midfielder, Rory Hale and ex-Kilmarnock right back, Dapo Kayode already completed.