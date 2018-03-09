DERRY CITY: Gerard Doherty expecting backlash from Shamrock Rovers

GERARD DOHERTY believes Shamrock Rovers are a ‘different animal’ this season and has warned Derry City must raise their game if they’re to tame the free-scoring Hoops in Tallaght tonight. (K.o. 8p.m.)

The Derry City skipper has tipped Rovers to sustain a challenge for the title and despite Kenny Shiels’ outstanding record against Dublin clubs over the past two years, Doherty knows the Foylesiders must be ‘switched on’ for a massive test.

Rovers thumped six past Bray Wanderers in their last outing at the south Dublin venue with five different players getting their name on the scoresheet.

The Candy Stripes have done their homework on Rovers’ danger men and Doherty is expecting a backlash from Stephen Bradley’s troops, who will be smarting from Derry’s 100 per cent record against them last season.

“For some reason we do have a good record against Rovers. It was the same going into the Bohs game and that was in the back of our minds as well,” admitted the Derry goalkeeper. “I would take that again if we went down to Tallaght and got another result.

“But I suppose they’re a different animal this year. Even last year I said to someone after we won in Tallaght, Rovers would be challengers next year - this season. And I still believe that, so it’s going to be a hard test.

“They showed they can give their manager a reaction after getting beat in the Bohs game. This is just another one where we have to just look after ourselves. We’ve done our homework on them and I’m sure they’ve done theirs on us, so it should be a good game.”

The City keeper was one of six nominees for the SSE Aitricity/SWAI Player of the Month for February following two superb displays against Sligo Rovers and Bohemians where he made a match-winning penalty save in the closing minutes.

His passionate reaction to that save which earned Derry a first victory of the season didn’t go down well with the Bohs fans but Doherty makes no apologies.

“We definitely needed something to kickstart the whole season. I’ve seen a few people talking about the reaction to the penalty save but I don’t really care what Bohs fans say about it. I’m sure they were celebrating the same way when they beat Rovers the week before.

“It was a massive weight off our minds and the monkey off our backs so I was definitely going to celebrate,” he smiled.