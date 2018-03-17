DERRY CITY: 'I wish we could play Dundalk' - says Kenny Shiels

KENNY SHIELS wishes his in-form Derry City side could play Dundalk next Monday night such is the confidence in the camp after netting 10 goals in two fixtures at Brandywell Stadium this week.

The rescheduled match against Dundalk which was pencilled in for next Monday is, of course, postponed again due to international call-ups in the Derry team but Shiels feels his side would give the Lilywhites 'a very good game' if they were to meet.

Confidence is soaring after emphatic wins over Limerick (5-0) and Bray Wanderers (5-1) with 10 men on the new 3G surface at Brandywell and Shiels was full of praise for the 'panache' and 'flair' his young side has shown as they bounced back from last Friday's 6-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers in formidable fashion.

"I want to wipe the Shamrock Rovers game off the slate because it was circumstantial," said Shiels. "It was one of those nights when everything went against us and I just wish we could play Dundalk on Monday night because we have a bounce about us and we would give them a very good game.

"The battle at the top is Cork, Dundalk and Rovers at the moment and Waterford and we want to get somewhere in the midst of that. It's going to be difficult because they're going to be playing between now and when we play again. We're starting to move up the league but they're going to stretch away from us a bit. Let's see how it goes.

"Ten goals in the last two games against Bray who got a 0-0 against Dundalk and Limerick drew with Cork tonight and you can see the potential they have. I'm delighted. We're up to fifth place now but we need to get away from the bottom half.

"We've shown great character," he added. "We have to encourage self belief with young people. You have to force them into believing they have ability and these boys have. There's a lot of potential in this team. There's seven youth internationals - this is unheard of in this country. I think the panache and flair and the way they went about their business was brilliant."