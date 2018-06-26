Derry City keen to add more fire power to their squad

Derry City are expecting Dean Shiels to complete his move to Brandywell this week.

City boss Kenny Shiels confirmed recently that his son would be joining and it’s believed the ex-Dundalk man striker not be the only new addition.

The Candy Stripes, who are currently preparing for the first game after the mid-season break when they travel to Shamrock Rovers this Friday, continue to look at strengthen their squad.

Ben Fisk completed his move last weekend but the Brandywell men are still hopeful of adding more new faces to their squad.

Derry, who have lost a host of first team players in the last few weeks, are believed to be interested in signing Sligo Rovers striker Ally Roy and Bray Wanderers Aaron Greene.

Shiels has been a long time admirer of Greene after the player proved a thorn in Derry’s side on a number of occasions though he has missed most of this year’s campaign through injury.

Hearts youngster Roy, whose loan deal with Sligo Rovers expires later this week, scored against Derry in February also netted for Gerard Lyttle’s side in their win over St Patrick’s Athletic only a few weeks ago.