DERRY CITY: Keeper Gerard Doherty nominated for Player of the Month award

Derry City goalkeeper Gerard Doherty is one of six nominees for the first SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month award of the season.

Two nominations come from SSE Airtricity League Champions Cork City with both Kieran Sadlier and Graham Cummins.

Bohemians' Dan Casey, who scored a brilliant brace in a 3-1 win over Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers on the opening day, receives a nomination as well as Waterford's Bastian Hery and Dundalk's Daniel Cleary complete the line-up for the first award of the season.

Gerard Doherty (Derry City): Impressive individual performances in February capped off by a penalty save and clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Bohemians.

Dan Casey (Bohemians): Centre-back scored twice against Shamrock Rovers and has looked settled in the back four since.

Graham Cummins (Cork City): A goal and red card on his debut, the striker struck a hat-trick on his return from suspension.

Kieran Sadlier (Cork City): Followed up a starring role in the President’s Cup by maintaining form in the league with two goals in opening three games.

Daniel Cleary (Dundalk): Settled into starting XI and impressed against Shamrock Rovers and Limerick as Lilywhites kept two clean sheets.

Bastien Hery (Waterford): Midfielder has been key figure and drive force in Waterford’s fine start to the season. Caught the eye with a fine goal against St Patrick’s Athletic.

The winner will be announced early next week.