Derry City launch Ryan McBride All-Inclu5ive Cup

Derry City FC have launched the new Ryan McBride All-Inclu5ive Cup competition to be played at Brandywell on Saturday May 5th.

Eight Youth Groups (2003 and younger) made up of both boys and girls will compete for the new trophy with the games played at Brandywell Stadium.

Ryan McBride All-inclu5ive Cup Launch.

Matches will last 7 minutes each and be played on a round-robin basis with the top four going into a knockout phase for the Cup while the remainder will compete in a Plate shoot-out.

Teams will be allowed panels of 10 players each but only 7 can play at any one time.

Organisers are delighted that all the groups consulted have agreed to participate.

Irish Street and Top of the Hill will join forces to enter a team as will Pilots Row and Youth First. Long Tower and Bishop Street will also pair off while Newbuildings, Shantallow, Ballymagroarty, Clooney and the Fountain make up the eight.

City boss Kenny Shiels said he was delighted to be a part of the event which he hoped would help maintain his former skipper's legacy.

"This is the first of what we want to be many successful years of protecting Ryan's memory both for his family and for ourselves," he said.

"We want you to enjoy the occasion and everyone who takes part will receive a ticket to come to our big game against Cork the following Friday night.

"The two finalists in the main competition will also play a 10-minute game at half time that night in front of a full house. It will be a fantastic experience for you."

The Derry boss also promised that his players would be helping out on the day with each team being allocated one player to help them throughout.

The draw was then completed for the first round of matches and is as follows:

Irish St/Top of the Hill v Ballymagroarty.

Newbuildings v Long Tower/Bishop St.

Fountain v Pilots Row/Youth First.

Clooney v Shantallow.