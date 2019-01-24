Derry City make improved offer for Institute skipper Michael McCrudden

DERRY CITY has made an improved cash offer for Institute captain, Michael McCrudden with City boss Declan Devine hoping to complete the deal in time for the club’s pre-season trip to Isle of Man on Monday.

Representatives from the Brandywell club met with ‘Stute chairman, Bill Anderson on Wednesday night to thrash through a deal for the Irish League’s top goalscorer.

And while Derry’s initial offer failed to meet Institute’s valuation, the Candy Stripes have returned with a more attractive offer and hope to come to an agreement with their city neighbours over the weekend.

“We’ve made an offer for Michael McCrudden and hopefully we’ll hear back from Institute in the next day or two,” confirmed Devine.

“Hopefully we can come to some sort of agreement. We’d love to have Micky McCrudden at the club but I’m also aware that Institute have a very important game on Saturday (against Crusaders) and I’m sure they will be looking to keep him as well.

“We’re trying to build an exciting young team and we’d love to have Mickey here by next week.”

It’s understood Devine is reluctant to let the transfer slip through his fingers after winger Darren McCauley’s proposed move to the club collapsed.

Derry’s bid was rejected by Coleraine and, despite agreeing personal terms with the Candy Stripes, McCauley is set to arrive in Scotland tomorrow morning (Friday) to complete his transfer to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“I was happy with the offer we made for Darren. Wherever the stories were coming from that we didn’t offer a fee, they were wrong. We move on and there are no hard feelings. We’ve got other targets we’d like to bring to the club over the next couple of weeks.

“The one thing I’ll say is the Board of Directors at Derry City Football Club have conducted themselves in a very professional manner. If our offers are not enough for the selling clubs then there’s nothing we can do.”