Derry City make it five in a row

Derry City made it five home wins in a row after seeing off ten men Bohemians.

Kenny Shiels' side opened the scoring after Aaron McEneff fired home his sixth goal of season.

Minutes later a super Paddy Kavanagh pass set-up Dylan Watts to level things.

Bohs were reduced to ten men after Kavanagh was shown a straight red card after a poor challenge on Ronan Curtis.

Within a minute City regained the lead thanks to Rory Patterson, then deep into stoppage time Nicky Low scored his first goal for the club.