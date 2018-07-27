Derry City manager urges fans to get behind club

Manager Kenny Shiels has called on Derry City fans to come out and support his players in tonight’s home clash against St Patrick’s Athletic (7.45pm).

The Candy Stripes, who have won only two league games in their last eight outings, need their form to improve fast to maintain hopes of securing a European spot through the league.

City currently sit eight points off third placed Waterford and their recent poor form also means this evening’s opponents are now just one win from catching the Brandywell men.

“St Pat’s is a hard game but it’s a game we must win,” insisted the Derry boss, “I have to look at it from that aspect and more than anything we need the supporters to be with us in this one.

“We know we have to try and make steps forward in the league. The four league games at home - not to put them into compartments - but if we do well in the first one, it’s going to influence the next one, so they are big games for us.

“We really need to get the crowd back, that’s the first thing, and we can only do that by playing well and winning games, that’s our remit.

It’s the start of four home games in a row in the league and if we can get the crowd behind us from the first game, then they’ll come for the second and so on but we need the supporters badly. Kenny Shiels

“It’s the start of four home games in a row in the league and if we can get the crowd behind us from the first game, then they’ll come for the second and so on but we need the supporters badly.

“I just want to send that message out to the supporters. We have to have mutual ambitions to win the game and to do it in a way that we are positive about it.”

The Dubliners come into the game in indifferent form themselves with only one league win from eight matches but that victory came last week when they came from behind to defeat lowly Limerick after previously suffering seven defeats in a row.

“St Pat’s had a bad run but with it being a small team league I predicted this, that teams would go on runs,” added Shiels,

“St Pat’s and ourselves have both gone on poor runs. We have also been on good runs and because of the 10 team format that was always a possibility. It has been rife throughout the season.”

Liam Buckley’s side were unfortunate to lose 2-1 at the Brandywell in March and Shiels believes the Brandywell 3G surface will suit both teams.

“The surface is there for them and us to play so anyone coming to the game will be entertained, that’s for sure,” he added, “Hopefully they are entertained in a way which will get us a victory.”

Derry go into this evening’s game with midfielder Rory Hale back from suspension but Nicky Low again misses out.