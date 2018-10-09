Derry City midfielder insists future isn’t sorted

DERRY CITY’S Aaron McEneff admits he hasn’t decided his future.

The talented midfielder, who has netted 15 goals this season, is a free agent at the end of the season.

I have seen and heard things that I’m doing this and that, but I’m here to play football and play the remaining three games and then I’ll worry about that at the end of the season. Aaron McEneff

McEneff concedes that while he has held talks with his home town club he just wants to fully focus on their remaining three league games and then decide what’s next for him.

“I have spoken to the club already and I’ll be speaking to them again, as the door is always open,” he insisted.

“However, I just said to them that I just want to focus on my football and leave all that sort of stuff till the end of the season because the main thing is what you do on the pitch and I don’t really like to think about too many things.

In recent years the likes of Patrick McEleney, Dean Jarvis, Barry McNamee and Aaron Barry to name but four have all departed the Brandywell as free agents and McEneff leaving the Foylesiders would be another blow to Kenny Shiels’ side.

The 23-year-old also laughed off suggestions that he has already agreed a deal with either Dundalk or Shamrock Rovers.

“Apparently everything is done and I have signed for someone else, but there’s nothing done,” he stated.

“It’s a fact that nothing is done, so I’m just going to play in these last three games and then we’ll see what happens at the end of the year.

“I’m just looking forward to these next three games and obviously we have got our last home game coming up against Cork and I’ll be looking forward to that and then at the end of the season I’m out of contract, so we’ll just see what happens.”

The ex-Spurs starlet felt Derry deserved to get back to winning ways at Limerick, on Friday night.

However he did admit that the Candy Stripes weren’t at their best in the second half at the Market’s Field but conceded that Ronan Hale’s first half strike was enough to win their first league game since July.

“I think the three points was the main thing,” he insisted.

“We knew coming down here it was going to be a tough task, the surroundings there’s no atmosphere and you have to try and create that yourself.

“Limerick put it up to us at times, but I think we fully deserved the three points, we had chances to go even further ahead and we restricted them to not really many clear-cut chances, but as I said I’m just glad we got the three points.”

That clean-sheet was Derry’s 400th in the League of Ireland Premier Division, something which pleased the ex-Maiden City Soccer man.

“We have to take the clean-sheet as another positive from the game, as it’s probably one of the only clean-sheets this season,” he joked.

“Look it’s a nice stat to hear and any clean-sheet is brilliant. We knew that they are battling hard out there and as I said they put it up to us, but as I said it was fully deserved three points I thought and on another night we could have scored a few more goals.”