Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels

DERRY CITY has announced its parted company with manager, Kenny Shiels.

Shiels, who took charge of the Candy Stripes in 2015 and guided the club to an EA Sports Cup victory this season, departs the Branydwell club following a disastrous league campaign.

A 5-0 thrashing at the hands of St Pat’s at Richmond Park last night proved the final straw as Derry finished the 2018 season in EIGHTH place - just one place above the relegation play-off spot.

In a short statement made by the club today, Chairman Mr Philip O’Doherty thanked Shiels, who had a year remaining in his current deal, for his contribution over the past three seasons.

“We acknowledge Kenny’s contribution to the Football Club over the past three seasons, one of which was particularly difficult.

“We wish Kenny the best for the future. The club will make no further comment on the issue.”

The news comes despite Shiels defiantly stating he was given assurances by the club’s Board last night he would fulfil his contract.